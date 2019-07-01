Explosion Rocks Diplomatic District Of Kabul: Report

Kabul police officials confirmed there had been an explosion (Representational)

A large blast rocked the diplomatic district of Kabul on Monday, sending a plume of black smoke over the Afghan capital.

Reuters witnesses said the sound shook the building. Kabul police officials confirmed there had been an explosion, but gave no immediate details.

