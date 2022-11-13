Blast At Busy Street In Turkey's Istanbul, 1 Dead, Many Injured

Local media footage also showed ambulances and fire trucks at the scene.

A strong explosiontre on a busy street in the heart of Istanbul left at least one dead and several injured, according to the local governor.

A video posted on Twitter showed flames and a loud bang was heard as pedestrians were seen turning and running away.

The explosion, the cause of which was unknown, occurred shortly after 4:00 pm (1300 GMT) in the famous Istiklal shopping street. The avenue, lined by shops and restaurants, is usually crowded as it's popular with tourists and locals.

The nearby Kasimpasa police station said all crews were at the scene but gave no further details. The cause of the explosion was not clear yet.

Local media footage also showed ambulances and fire trucks at the scene.

Several media reports put the number of injured at 11.

Istiklal avenue was affected during a series of attacks targeting Istanbul in 2015-2016 claimed by the Islamic State group.