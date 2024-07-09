Explainer: Why Democrats Are Urging Biden To Step Out Of Presidential Race

Fifty-six years ago, a US President appeared on television and announced, to the nation's shock, that he'd not seek re-election. His name was Lyndon B. Johnson, the most recent US President to not run for his second elected term. The reasons were many and varied.

In November 1963, Johnson, the then US Vice-President, ascended to the top job following the assassination of then-President John F. Kennedy. A year later, he registered a landslide victory for Democrats in Presidential polls.

However, that changed after he presided over the deeply unpopular Vietnam War. Even though he was elected as the Democratic nominee in 1968, his health, plunging approval ratings and the way he handled the war -- all went against him. Johnson decided it was time for him to make way for someone else.

Fast-forward to 2024, another US President's reelection bid is in jeopardy. This time, it's Joe Biden faced with growing calls from within the party to drop out of the presidential race. Citing concerns about his health and ability to take on Donald Trump, prominent House Democrats have doubted Biden's fitness for office and his chances of winning in 2024.

Despite the mounting pressure, Biden remains defiant, insisting he will stay in the race. But will his determination be enough to overcome the rising dissent against his candidacy?

On Sunday, a group of Democratic lawmakers, including Reps Adam Smith, Jerry Nadler, Mark Takano and Joe Morelle, gathered to discuss their party's future. According to sources, they all agreed that President Biden should withdraw from the presidential race. This was also echoed publicly by Rep Adam Smith in a Monday interview with CNN, where he openly called for Biden to drop out.

Rep Angie Craig urged President Biden to withdraw from the presidential race following his interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos. Craig cited Biden's disappointing debate performance and his inability to deliver a strong response in the aftermath.

Reps Mike Quigley and Seth Moulton have joined the growing chorus of Democrats calling for President Biden to withdraw from the presidential race. In an interview with MSNBC's Chris Hayes, Quigley said that stepping down is the only way for Biden to secure his legacy and prevent a disastrous outcome.

Meanwhile, Seth Moulton said he didn't have confidence in Biden's ability to defeat Donald Trump in November, urging him to "step aside and let new leaders rise" in an interview with Boston's WBUR.

Reps Lloyd Doggett and Raul Grijalva were among the first sitting Democrats to urge President Biden to withdraw from the race. Doggett said he was disappointed that Biden failed to defend his accomplishments and expose Trump's lies during the debate, while Grijalva said it was Biden's "responsibility" to step down. Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro also joined the calls for Biden to withdraw, suggesting Vice President Kamala Harris as a suitable replacement on the Democratic ticket.

President Biden's performance in the first debate was widely criticised, with many saying he appeared weak and disoriented. He struggled to speak clearly, fumbled, gave confusing answers and often looked lost. Even Trump's critics agreed that Biden's performance was disappointing.

In a speech in Raleigh, North Carolina, the day after the debate, Biden addressed the crowd saying he was not as spry as he used to be. "I don't walk as easy as I used to, I don't speak as smoothly as I used to, I don't debate as well as I used to,” he said. "I know what I do know, I know how to tell the truth!"