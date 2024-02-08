Explained: Why 2024 Lunar New Year Is Being Called 'Year Of Wood Dragon'

The Year of the Dragon is associated with various taboos.

The Lunar New Year also called the Chinese New Year, will start on Saturday, February 10. It is being celebrated as the “Year of the Wood Dragon” and marks the end of winter and welcomes the spring season.

The Chinese New Year marks the first new moon of the lunar calendar which generally falls between January 21 and February 20. This year, it starts on February 10. It also marks the beginning of the 15-day Spring Festival.

Let's understand why 2024 is called the Year of the Wood Dragon.

What does the Chinese zodiac say?

The Chinese zodiac operates on a 12-year cycle, with each year being associated with an animal sign and one of the five basic elements — metal, wood, water, fire, or Earth. These elements combine to create a rich tapestry of symbolism and meaning. The animal signs include Rat, Tiger, Rabbit, Ox, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Sheep, Monkey, Rooster, Pig and Dog.

Each animal sign is linked to one of the five fundamental elements, which follow a cyclical pattern. When combined, they form a 60-year cycle. The 2024 Year of the Dragon is uniquely associated with the Wood element.

The Year of the Dragon

In the Chinese zodiac, the Dragon holds a special place and represents power, strength, and good fortune.

The Dragon sign is associated with the following years — 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024, and so forth — each of them separated by a 12-year interval.

Those born in Dragon years are often considered confident, ambitious and charismatic. They are intelligent and powerful and exude a lot of energy and passion. They frequently achieve extraordinary levels of accomplishment in their endeavours because they are inherently fortunate and gifted. However, they might display unfavourable traits such as arrogance, subjectivity, and bigotry.

The Year of the Dragon is associated with various taboos that differ across locations and periods in the Sinic world. However, there is a consensus on certain taboos one should observe:

In the Sinic world, the Year of the Dragon is also linked to several taboos that vary depending on the region and period, according to reports.

Some of them are - avoiding placing the bed in the northwest corner; avoiding dog-shaped jewellery, and not buying a new puppy among others.