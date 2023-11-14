Explained: How To Delete Threads Profile Without Impact On Instagram

The app was launched in July this year.

Meta's new platform Threads became immensely popular with several users when it was launched in July this year. However, several users complained that Elon Musk's X rival does not allow them to delete their profile which is linked to their Instagram account. In simple terms, if one were to delete their Threads account, they would also have to delete their Instagram account. However, Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri has now announced an update to the application which allows users to delete their Threads profile separately from Instagram.

Here is how to delete your Threads account without impacting your Instagram:

Tap your profile picture in the bottom right to go to your profile. Go to the menu in the top right. Tap Account, then select Deactivate or delete profile. Select Delete profile option at the bottom. Follow the instructions, then tap Delete Threads profile.

A second upgrade to Threads is also being released, giving users additional control over who may see their posts on all of Meta's social media channels. Posts from the application currently appear on Facebook and Instagram feeds as well. This function was just added in order to attract greater engagement from Meta's more established platforms. Following user criticism about privacy issues, the update includes an option to opt out of being shown on platforms other than Threads. This can be changed in the Privacy section of the Settings menu.

Meanwhile, Threads, which crossed 100 million sign-ups for the app within five days of its launch on July 5, saw a decline in its popularity as users returned to the more familiar platform X after the initial rush. In just over a month, daily active users on Android version of Threads app dropped to 10.3 million from the peak of 49.3 million, according to a report, dated August 10, by analytics platform Similarweb.