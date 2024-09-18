Explained: How Instagram's 'Teen Accounts' Will Protect Underage Users

The new Instagram update defaults teenagers' accounts to private.

Instagram has introduced new safety measures to better protect underage users from online harm. The key change is the creation of "Teen Accounts," designed to shield users aged 13 to 17 from the mental health challenges often linked to social media use.

Why the update?

Experts and authorities have long criticised Instagram for its role in worsening mental health problems such as anxiety, addiction, cyberbullying, eating disorders and low self-esteem, among teens. Governments and advocacy groups around the world have called for stronger safeguards. Some, like in the US and Australia, are setting age restrictions for social media use.

Meta, Instagram's parent company, response is this significant update that defaults teens' accounts to private, limits who can contact them, and controls what content they are exposed to.

Features of "Teen Accounts"

Private accounts - Teens aged 13 to 17 will have their accounts set to private by default, making it harder for strangers to view or interact with their profiles.

Messaging restrictions - Direct messaging (DM) will have tighter controls, allowing teens to receive messages only from people they follow. This reduces the chances of contact with unwanted or harmful individuals.

Sensitive content restrictions - Teens will have limited exposure to potentially harmful or inappropriate content.

Limited interactions - Interaction with adult accounts that do not follow them back will be limited, reducing risks like unsolicited DMs or predatory behaviour.

Time limit reminders - Teens will receive notifications encouraging them to set time limits on how long they use the app. This will promote healthier usage habits.

Parental supervision

Meta is also introducing a 'Parents' Supervision Feature', providing parents with more control over their teen's Instagram activity:

Parents can set maximum daily screen time for their children.

They can see what topics their teen is viewing and monitor who they are chatting with.

Parents can block access to the app during certain hours to help regulate screen time.

Age Verification: How it works

Instagram will use new technology to verify user ages: