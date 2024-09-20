Google Ex-Employee Shares Struggle For Indians To Find Job In Canada

The video highlights the ongoing challenges faced by Indian professionals in Canada. (Representational)

Is work experience from India not enough to fetch you a decent salary abroad? A video of an Indian man, who works as a process inventory associate in Canada, highlights the struggle to land a job even though he previously worked with Google India for three years.

"They (Canadians) are preferably looking for Canadian candidates only and not looking for Indian candidates," he said. In a conversation with digital creator Piyush Monga, the man expressed dissatisfaction with his current salary of CAD 17,500 (around Rs 10.78 lakh), deeming it inadequate for a comfortable living.

When asked about his satisfaction with the salary, he candidly responded, "Obviously no one is happy. You hardly make any survival with that sort of money."

The former Google employee voiced his disappointment regarding the undervaluation of his experience, saying that he has worked on-site with the company in India for over three years as a digital marketing expert. However, since moving to Canada, he feels compelled to "cut down his experience" as employers think that "if you have experience from India, it's not going to count."

Addressing the significance of local experience, he said, "It definitely doesn't make any sense because you have spent a lot of years over there and have done a lot of things. Some companies say I'm overqualified for the job."

"Is Indian experience irrelevant? Bro has worked with Google but, recruiters don't care," read the caption posted with the video on Instagram.

People reacted in the comments of the video with their own edperiences. One of them wrote, "Here I was sad my Wipro experience doesn't count in Canada."

"When fresher goes they want experience. When experienced guy goes they want less experience. What do they want," a person wrote questioning the confusion over job opportunities.

Another user, however, did not agree with the man's claims and added, "I do not think that's true. If one has developed Google ad skills, a recruiter will prefer those. Not having Canadian experience might impact his level and pay but you can get a job or at least an internship in a year.

Meanwhile, the Justin Trudeau-led government in Canada recently announced a policy change affecting foreign students. The Canadian government has tightened work permits and increased financial requirements, among other adjustments.

The changes have led to protests from Indian students in Canada.