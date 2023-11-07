Evan Ellingson Dies At 35: 5 Facts About 'My Sister's Keeper' Actor

Evan Ellingson made his television debut at age of 13

Actor Evan Ellingson, famous for his role in the American drama film My Sister's Keeper, has died at the age of 35. He was found dead at his residence in Fontana, California, on Sunday.

The cause of Evan Ellingson's death remains unknown and the results of the autopsy are likely later this week.

Here are some facts about the late actor:

1. Evan Ellingson was most popular for his role as Jesse Fitzgerald in the 2009 film My Sister's Keeper alongside Cameron Diaz, Jason Patric, and Abigail Breslin. The plot of the movie revolved around a family coping with a young girl's cancer.

2. He made his television debut at age of 13 in the 2001 TV movie Living in Fear. He also had a key role in Season 6 of Keifer Sutherland's popular series 24.

3. His latest TV appearance was in CSI: Miami where he played the character Kyle Harmon from 2007 to 2010.

4. According to a People report, in his teenage years, Evan was discovered skating in a park in California which landed him a commercial with Vans, the show company.

5. Evan's father Michael told TMZ that he was discovered in a sober living facility. He also shared that Evan had struggled with substance abuse in the past but had shown improvement in recent years.



