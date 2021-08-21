Evacuations Have Resumed From Kabul After Hours-Long Halt: Pentagon

"Flight operations have resumed," the official said (File)

Evacuation flights have resumed from Kabul airport after a halt of several hours due to overcrowding at a staging base in Qatar, the Pentagon said on Friday.

"We did pause flights earlier today, leaving Kabul, while we adjusted resources and personnel to ensure a temporary capacity issue at one of our stopover locations," said a senior Pentagon official.

"Flight operations have resumed and US military flights to Qatar and other locations are departing," the official added.



