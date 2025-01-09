Evacuation Order Imposed On Hollywood As New Fire Erupts In Los Angeles

People living in the heart of historic Hollywood were ordered to evacuate Wednesday as a new fire erupted just a few hundred meters (yards) from Hollywood Boulevard.

"Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to LEAVE NOW. The area is lawfully closed to public access," the Los Angeles Fire Department posted alongside a map that included sections of the storied movie district.

