Evacuation Order Imposed On Hollywood As New Fire Erupts In Los Angeles

Los Angeles Fire Department ordered people living in Hollywood to evacuate as a new fire erupted just a few hundred meters from Hollywood Boulevard.

A beach house engulfed by the flames of the Palisades fire in California. (File)
Hollywood, United States:

People living in the heart of historic Hollywood were ordered to evacuate Wednesday as a new fire erupted just a few hundred meters (yards) from Hollywood Boulevard.

"Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to LEAVE NOW. The area is lawfully closed to public access," the Los Angeles Fire Department posted alongside a map that included sections of the storied movie district.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

