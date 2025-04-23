"Europe Stands With You": EU Chief Condemns 'Vile Terror Attack' In Pahalgam

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday condemned the killing of at least 26 people by gunmen in Kashmir as a "vile terror attack" but said India's "spirit is unbreakable".

"The vile terror attack in Pahalgam today stole so many innocent lives," she said in a condolence message on X to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Yet I know that India's spirit is unbreakable. You will stand strong in this ordeal. And Europe will stand with you," the European Commission president added.

