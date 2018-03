Europe and six other countries will be exempt at least temporarily from the harsh steel and aluminum tariffs President Donald Trump has imposed, a top US trade official said Thursday. US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told a Senate panel that Trump authorized a "pause" in the tariffs while talks are underway to find a more permanent solution.Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and South Korea will also be exempt from the penalties of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum, he said.