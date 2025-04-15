EU Trade Chief Seeks Joint Effort With US On Fair Tariff Deal

The European Union is seeking a fair deal on tariffs with the United States, European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said on Monday, adding that this would require a "significant joint effort" on both sides.

"In DC,... seizing the 90-day window for a mutual solution to unjustified tariffs," Sefcovic wrote on X after meeting U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington.

He added that the EU "remains constructive and ready for a fair deal - including reciprocity through our 0-for-0 tariff offer on industrial goods and the work on non-tariff barriers."

"Achieving this will require a significant joint effort on both sides."

