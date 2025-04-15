Advertisement

EU Trade Chief Seeks Joint Effort With US On Fair Tariff Deal

He added that the EU "remains constructive and ready for a fair deal - including reciprocity through our 0-for-0 tariff offer on industrial goods and the work on non-tariff barriers."

Read Time: 1 min
Share
EU Trade Chief Seeks Joint Effort With US On Fair Tariff Deal
The European Union Chief said that a fair tariff deal is required on both side.
Brussels:

The European Union is seeking a fair deal on tariffs with the United States, European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said on Monday, adding that this would require a "significant joint effort" on both sides.

"In DC,... seizing the 90-day window for a mutual solution to unjustified tariffs," Sefcovic wrote on X after meeting U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington.

He added that the EU "remains constructive and ready for a fair deal - including reciprocity through our 0-for-0 tariff offer on industrial goods and the work on non-tariff barriers."

"Achieving this will require a significant joint effort on both sides."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
European Union, Trump Tariffs, Donald Trump
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now