EU Position Must Change 'Substantially' To Seal Brexit Deal: UK

Britain said Thursday it was "very likely" a Brexit trade deal would not be secured unless Brussels' position "changed substantially", after Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.

"The Prime Minister underlined that the negotiations were now in a serious situation. Time was very short and it now looked very likely that agreement would not be reached unless the EU position changed substantially," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

