'Solidarity' With France On Submarine Deal: EU Foreign Policy Chief

European Union foreign ministers voiced solidarity Monday with France, which was angered by Australia's cancellation of a submarine contract, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"The ministers expressed clear solidarity with France. This announcement ran counter to calls for greater cooperation with the European Union in the Indo-Pacific," Borrell told reporters after EU ministers met on the sidelines of the United Nations.

