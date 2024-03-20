Faecal Disease Outbreak Hits Australian Music Festival, Affecting Hundreds

Health officials are warning attendees at a popular festival to improve their hygiene.

Music fans who attended Australian State Victoria's Esoteric Festival are being warned about a shigellosis outbreak, a contagious bowel infection. The Department of Health confirmed the outbreak after festivalgoers reported symptoms consistent with shigellosis, which include diarrhoea, fever, nausea, and cramps, according to News.com.au.

Shigellosis spreads through contact with infected faeces, either directly or indirectly, through contaminated hands or surfaces. Those most at risk from complications are young children and the elderly, as per the news outlet.

The festival took place from March 8th to 12th in Donald, Victoria. Health officials are urging anyone who attended the Esoteric Festival during that time to get tested immediately if they experience any gastrointestinal symptoms.

Symptoms are similar to gastro, including "an acute onset of diarrhoea, fever, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps." Severe illness and complications can occur in people who are at-risk, such as young children or the elderly.

"There has been a Shigella gastroenteritis outbreak among people at the Esoteric festival," the Department of Health said in the warning.

"Additional patrons and staff who are returning to locations within Victoria and interstate may develop symptoms in the coming days."

The outbreak was confirmed at the festival after 230 people who attended reported symptoms.

"People with shigellosis who work as food handlers, childcare workers, health care workers, or workers in a residential facility should not return to work until advised," the department said.

The challenge of treating the illness is escalating due to its growing resistance to initial antibiotics. According to Acting Chief Health Officer Ben Cowie, the infection is spreading either through tainted food or sexual contact.