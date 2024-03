Erdogan on Friday said Turkey was ready to host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said Turkey was ready to host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

"We are ready to host a peace summit where Russia is also present," Erdogan told a press conference in Istanbul, alongside his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)