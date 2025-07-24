Epstein's Ex-Girlfriend, Jailed For Sex Trafficking, To Present New Evidence

Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for helping later serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein recruit young girls for sexual abuse, is reportedly planning to meet with federal prosecutors this week.

Ghislaine's brother, Ian Maxwell, has said that she is planning to present new evidence to the court in her defence. In an email to The New York Post, he said the evidence wasn't available during her 2021 trial. Ian added that Ghislaine, 63, never testified in her own defence and did not share her side of the story.

If she had presented the evidence earlier, the result would have been different, he said. "She will be putting before that court material new evidence that was not available to the defence at her 2021 trial, which would have had a significant impact on its outcome," he wrote.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche is expected to meet her in prison on August 11, reports say.

Earlier, in an interview with CBS News, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a victim of Epstein who took her own life in April, told journalist Gayle King that Ghislaine was the mastermind behind everything and she might have secret video recordings of renowned figures, including government officials and even members of royal families.

"If she squeals on some of the people that she has videos on, they won't be happy," said Giuffre, adding, "Ghislaine was vicious. She was evil. Put it this way, Epstein was Pinocchio, and she was Geppetto. She was the guy controlling the strings."

Ghislaine is one of the very few people who is likely know the details about Epstein's activities, such as people involved, where he was running the trafficking operations, and with whom he had connections.

In court filings, Giuffre, who worked with the two until 2002, accused Britain's Prince Andrew and Epstein of sexual abuse.

Ghislaine is presently locked up at Florida's FCI Tallahassee. Epstein died in federal custody in 2019, a death that was officially ruled as suicide.