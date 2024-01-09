'Epstein Gave Girls Victoria's Secret Bikinis At His Island': Survivor

The testimony was revealed in the latest set of court documents related to the sex offender.

A survivor of the sex trafficking by Jeffrey Epstein has testified that the disgraced late financier gave the girls Victoria's Secret bikinis and nightwear when they arrived at his private island.

A report by Fox Business states that Sarah Ransome, who was 22 when she got trapped in Epstein's sex trafficking ring, was asked during her deposition whether Victoria's Secret clothes were provided to her when she went to the sex offender's private island, Little St James, which is located in the US Virgin Islands

"Yes. All of the outfits - there were clothes that were provided on the island by Jeffrey Epstein, which were all Victoria's Secret clothing: bikinis, nightwear," Ms Ransome was quoted as saying by the report.

The testimony was revealed in the latest set of court documents related to the sex offender and the previous batch of documents had also stated that the survivors were given Victoria's Secret clothing and, in some cases, lured with the promise of becoming a model for the brand.

This was stated by Joseph Recarey, a former police detective in Florida, who led the investigation into the allegations against Epstein.

Meanwhile, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's partner, who is a convicted sex trafficker and is serving a 20-year sentence for her role in helping recruit and groom underage girls, has reiterated her innocence.

In a statement issued by her attorneys, Arthur Aidala and Diana Fabi Samson, Maxwell said she would proceed with an appeal for the dismissal of the case filed against her by another survivor, Virginia Giuffre.

"Ghislaine Maxwell took no position on the Court's recent decision to unseal documents in Giuffre v. Maxwell as these disclosures have no bearing on her or her pending appeal. Ghislaine's focus is on the upcoming appellate argument asking for her entire case to be dismissed. She is confident that she will obtain justice in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals. She has consistently and vehemently maintained her innocence," the attorneys said in a statement, as per a report by the Independent.

After a US district judge allowed the release of documents, including the unsealing of names, several well-known figures, including former President Bill Clinton, Stephen Hawking, Prince Andrew, and Donald Trump, have found themselves under the spotlight.

In a recently unsealed deposition, survivor Johanna Sjoberg testified that "(Epstein) said one time that Clinton likes them young," referring to girls.