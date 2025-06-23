Entrances To Tunnels At Iran's Isfahan Nuclear Site Hit By US Strike: UN Watchdog

Entrances to tunnels used to store part of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile at the sprawling Isfahan nuclear complex were hit in US military strikes overnight, the UN nuclear watchdog said on Sunday.

"We have established that entrances to underground tunnels at the site were impacted," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement.

Officials have previously said much of Iran's most highly enriched uranium was stored underground at Isfahan.

In a statement to the UN Security Council soon after the IAEA statement was issued, the agency's chief, Rafael Grossi, appeared to confirm the tunnels hit were part of the area used for the storage of that stockpile.

"Entrances to tunnels used for the storage of enriched material appear to have been hit," he said, referring to Isfahan.

Iranian officials have said measures would be taken to protect the country's nuclear material without informing the IAEA. Grossi said Iran could do that in a way that respects its so-called safeguards obligations under the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

"Any special measures by Iran to protect its nuclear materials and equipment can be done in accordance with Iran's safeguards obligations and the agency. This is possible," Grossi told the Security Council.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)