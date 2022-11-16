'Enough Is Enough': Imran Khan To Take Legal Action Against Geo News

Imran Khan had received expensive gifts from Arab rulers during official visits.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that he will file legal suits against Geo News' anchor Shahzeb Khanzada and Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor over a "baseless story". Additionally, he stated that he also planned to file legal complaints in the United Kingdom (UK) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a tweet, the former Pakistan PM said, "Enough is enough. Yesterday Geo & Khanzada supported by Handlers slandered me through a baseless story cooked up by a known fraudster & internationally wanted criminal. I have spoken to my lawyers & I plan to sue Geo, Khanzada & the fraudster not only in Pak but also in UK & UAE."

In a programme that aired on Geo TV on Tuesday, Mr Zahoor claimed that he purchased a wrist watch worth crores of rupees from the friends of Mr Khan's wife Bushra Bibi. The Graff wristwatch was gifted to the former cricketer by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

"In an affidavit, the businessman has listed four gifts he purchased from Farah, a close friend of Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, who was also embroiled in corruption cases recently," the report further said.

The corruption allegations against Mr Khan have seen him getting disqualified by the Election Commission from holding public office. The top election body found Mr Khan guilty and disqualified him for a period of five years. He had moved Islamabad High Court against the Election Commission's decision, but his petition was rejected.

Mr Khan had received expensive gifts from Arab rulers during official visits that were deposited in the state repository Toshakhana. Later, he bought those at slashed rates following the law and further sold them at hefty profits. In his statement to the Election Commission, he declared the gifts had been procured from the state treasury for Rs 21.56 million and sold for Rs 58 million.

Apart from the wristwatch, the gifts included a pair of cufflinks, an expensive pen, a ring and four Rolex watches.