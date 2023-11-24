English Football Official Quits Over Controversial Remark On Benjamin Netanyahu

Official tendered his resignation from his role from the Football Association.

Football Association (FA) council member Wasim Haq resigned after equating Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a deleted social media post. Previously removed from the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) council, Haq faced consequences for his controversial comparison, leading to his departure from both sports organizations.

Mr Haq tweeted: "Netanyahu has sacrificed his own people to maintain power... whilst #Palestinians are trying to maintain their sanity.Adolf Hitler would be proud of Benjamin Netanyahu."

On Thursday, he tweeted to say, "This morning, I have resigned from the FA. I have also reiterated my apology to the Jewish community. This war has left thousands dead; many of us are in despair and deeply troubled. I hope football can play a future role in easing tensions between communities."

In a detailed statement, he expressed that resigning was the "best course of action."

"As someone who has worked closely with many Jewish people over the years and created meaningful and valued friendships, the most painful part of this process is knowing that some of those friends and colleagues may not forgive me for the misunderstanding and hurt I have unintentionally caused," he wrote.

"I take full responsibility and reiterate my apology to them and all those affected."