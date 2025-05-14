Emmy-Award Winning Writer Steve Pepoon, Known For <i>'The Simpsons'</i>, Dies At 68

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Steve Pepoon, Emmy-winning writer for The Simpsons, has died at 68. He battled cardiac amyloidosis for two years before his death on May 3. Pepoon was known for his work on iconic shows like Roseanne and ALF.

Steve Pepoon, an Emmy-winning writer for 'The Simpsons', has died at the age of 68. The writer had been battling cardiac amyloidosis, a heart condition, for two years before his unexpected death on May 3 in Paola, Kansas. Mary Stephenson, Mr Pepoon's wife, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

His family announced on Facebook: "It is with deep sadness that the family of Steve Pepoon announces his passing on Saturday, May 3, 2025. Steve was a beloved member of our family and was cherished by many friends. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of life event is being planned, and details will be shared soon."

His Life And Legacy

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1956, Mr Pepoon moved to Los Angeles in 1979, breaking into the TV industry with a script in 1985. His script later became an episode of 'Silver Spoons' that aired in January 1986. Fifteen months later, he was hired as a staff writer on 'ALF', another NBC comedy, and wrote for its final three seasons through 1990.

Mr Pepoon's career was marked by his work on other iconic shows like 'Roseanne' and 'The Wild Thornberrys', which he co-created. His most celebrated achievement was writing 'The Simpsons' episode ''Homer vs. Lisa and the 8th Commandment" (1991), earning a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program. The episode, centred on Homer's illegal cable hookup and Lisa's moral stand, showcased his sharp wit.

His legacy includes a scholarship fund for Paola High students pursuing writing and film.

Online Tributes

His death sparked an outpouring of grief and heartfelt tributes from fans, colleagues, and the entertainment industry. Known for his sharp wit and storytelling, Mr Pepoon left an indelible mark on television, particularly through his work on 'The Simpsons'. Fans flooded social media platforms like X, sharing clips and quotes from his Emmy-award-winning episode, praising its blend of comedy and heart. Many highlighted his ability to craft relatable, timeless stories that resonated across generations.

One user wrote on X, "Rest in peace. Thank you for bringing hours and hours of entertainment to us." Another commented, "Rest in peace. It's been an amazing run since my childhood."



