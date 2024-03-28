Macron Says EU-South America Trade Deal 'Really Bad'

The deal "as it is negotiated today is a really bad", Macron said on EU-South America trade deal.

French President Emmanuel Macron blasted the long-stalled free trade agreement between the European Union and South America's Mercosur bloc Wednesday during a visit to Brazil.

The deal "as it is negotiated today is a really bad agreement, for you and for us," Macron told an economic forum in Sao Paulo.

"Let's build a new agreement... one which is responsible from a development, climate and biodiversity point of view," he added.

