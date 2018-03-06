Live Updates: Emergency Declared In Sri Lanka, Troops Deployed In Kandy

BCCI Issues Statement On Emergency In Sri Lanka



"There have been reports of curfew and an emergency being called in Sri Lanka. The situation in picture is in Kandy and not Colombo. This is to notify everyone that after talking to concerned security personnel (Ministerial security division - in charge of team security), we have understood that the situation is completely normal in Colombo. If at all there is any update on the same we shall notify," BCCI said in a press release.

