Live Updates: Emergency Declared In Sri Lanka, Troops Deployed In Kandy

Sri Lanka today declared nation-wide emergency for 10 days following clashes between the majority Buddhists and members of the minority Muslim community. The latest unrest began on Sunday in Sri Lanka's central district of Kandy, after the funeral of a Buddhist truck driver, who died days after he was involved in an altercation with four Muslims, a government spokesperson said. The government sent troops and elite police to the area and curfew was imposed in Kandy. The government said some people were trying to instigate communal violence via social media and warned stern action against them.
Tensions between the Buddhists and Muslims have been growing over the past year with some hardline Buddhist groups accusing Muslims of forcing people to convert to Islam and vandalising Buddhist archaeological sites. Some Buddhist nationalists also protest against the presence of asylum-seeking Rohingya Muslims in Sri Lanka from Myanmar. Sinhalese Buddhists make up for 70 per cent of Sri Lanka's population of 21 million while Muslims comprise of 9 per cent.
Here are the live updates on Emergency in Sri Lanka:
In the backdrop of nation-wide emergency in Sri Lanka, India and Sri Lanka will face each other in the first match of T20 Tri-series to be held at Colombo's Premadasa Stadium, news agency ANI reports. Heavy security forces deployed outside the stadium where the match is to begin shortly.
India's T20 Tri-Series To Go On: BCCI
"The Indian cricket board is in constant touch with the Sri Lankan government authorities. The security is foolproof and we have been assured that there is no threat to the tournament. So the Indian team, as of now, will be playing the tournament," BCCI's acting president CK Khanna tells news agency PTI.
"The Indian cricket board is in constant touch with the Sri Lankan government authorities. The security is foolproof and we have been assured that there is no threat to the tournament. So the Indian team, as of now, will be playing the tournament," BCCI's acting president CK Khanna tells news agency PTI.
Members of Sri Lanka's Buddhist community protest outside a police station in Kandy district, demanding the release of Buddhists arrested in the riot, news agency ANI reports.
BCCI Issues Statement On Emergency In Sri Lanka
"There have been reports of curfew and an emergency being called in Sri Lanka. The situation in picture is in Kandy and not Colombo. This is to notify everyone that after talking to concerned security personnel (Ministerial security division - in charge of team security), we have understood that the situation is completely normal in Colombo. If at all there is any update on the same we shall notify," BCCI said in a press release.
"There have been reports of curfew and an emergency being called in Sri Lanka. The situation in picture is in Kandy and not Colombo. This is to notify everyone that after talking to concerned security personnel (Ministerial security division - in charge of team security), we have understood that the situation is completely normal in Colombo. If at all there is any update on the same we shall notify," BCCI said in a press release.
No more content
Comments