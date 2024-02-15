Elon Musk's X Allowed Terrorist Groups To Buy Blue Ticks, Claims Report

The report claims that over a dozen X accounts for US-sanctioned entities had a blue checkmark

Elon Musk's social media platform X has come under scrutiny for allegedly offering subscriptions and verifications to designated terrorist groups barred from operating in the US. As per BBC, The Tech Transparency Project (TTP), a nonprofit organization, found X had granted blue check marks to

two leaders of a US-designated terrorist group and several other organizations sanctioned by the US. government.

The report claims that over a dozen X accounts for US-sanctioned entities had a blue checkmark, which requires the purchase of a premium subscription. Notably, X offers premium accounts a variety of perks, including the ability to post longer text and videos as well as greater visibility. The watchdog identified 28 accounts, 18 of which received their verification status post-April 1, 2023.

''The accounts identified by TTP include two that apparently belong to the top leaders of Lebanon-based Hezbollah and others belonging to Iranian and Russian state-run media. The fact that X requires users to pay a monthly or annual fee for premium service suggests that X is engaging in financial transactions with these accounts, a potential violation of U.S. sanctions,'' the TTP said in the report.

NEW: X is providing premium services to the leaders of a U.S.-designated terrorist group and other sanctioned entities, according to new research from TTP.



The arrangement may be a violation of sanctions law. https://t.co/yt1OI6t70Npic.twitter.com/77gmaAPCgu — Tech Transparency Project (@TTP_updates) February 14, 2024

''A blue checkmark account that bears the name and profile image of Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary-general of Hezbollah, also indicates it is ''ID verified,'' a service that X offers to premium subscribers as a way to prevent impersonation,'' the report further said.

6) The account for Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said it was ID verified by X—a service only available to X Premium Subscribers. This requires the user to send a selfie. Can X confirm if it received a selfie from Nasrallah? pic.twitter.com/jKlyzVVypz — Tech Transparency Project (@TTP_updates) February 14, 2024

''Two other accounts for U.S.-sanctioned entities, Iran's Press TV and Russia's Tinkoff Bank, had gold checkmarks. A gold checkmark indicates the account is a ''Verified Organization,'' and at the time of TTP's research, cost $1,000 per month,'' the report added.

5) X accounts for both gold check entities (PressTV and Tinkoff Bank) include links to their websites, which are explicitly listed in the OFAC database. Both retain their high-cost gold checks. https://t.co/7oXXEi9bQY — Tech Transparency Project (@TTP_updates) February 14, 2024

The TTP claimed that an account run by Ansar Allah, known as the Houthis, had also seemingly paid for its blue check mark.

Responding to the claims, X's safety team defended its ''robust and secure approach'' to monetization features. In a tweet, it wrote, ''Several of the accounts listed in the Tech Transparency Report are not directly named on sanction lists, while some others may have visible account check marks without receiving any services that would be subject to sanctions. Our teams have reviewed the report and will take action if necessary.''

X has a robust and secure approach in place for our monetization features, adhering to legal obligations, along with independent screening by our payments providers. Several of the accounts listed in the Tech Transparency Report are not directly named on sanction lists, while… https://t.co/jgEzkNcFqj — Safety (@Safety) February 14, 2024

X has now removed the blue checkmarks from the organizations named in the report, including those for Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Houthi rebels in Yemen.