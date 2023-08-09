Elon Musk's Tesla Rolls Out Cybertruck-Inspired Cat Bed, For Sale Only In China

The product costs 89 Chinese Yuan, or about $12.

Elon Musk's Tesla has begun selling a bizarre Cybertruck-themed cat bed, that's only available for customers in China. Known as the "Cybertruck multifunctional corrugated cat litter'', the product is made entirely of cardboard and mimics the design aesthetics of Tesla's upcoming Cybertruck, reported the New York Post.

According to the product description on Tesla's Chinese website, the design of the cat house was ''informed by the futuristic shape of Cybertruck''.

The product description states that the cat bed ''has a futuristic shape, a semi-open cat litter, and thick corrugated paper embedded inside to meet the nature and daily needs of cats.''

It is made of moisture-resistant cardboard and can sustain a weight of up to 7.5 kg, making it a sturdy enough choice for most domestic cats. The product costs 89 Chinese Yuan, or about $12 (Rs 1023).

However, customers are required to assemble the bed themselves.

''Note: This product needs to be DIY, once it is folded and installed, it cannot be returned if there is no quality problem,'' the description reads.

This is not the first time that Tesla has released eccentric products. Previously, the company rolled out products like ''Tesla Tequila,'' a premium liquor with a price tag of $420 per bottle, perfume named ''burnt hair'' and stainless steel Cybertruck-shaped whistle.

Other unique merchandise includes a $100 ''Giga Texas Belt Buckle'' emblazoned with the slogan ''Don't mess with Tesla,'' a $60 Tesla umbrella and a $70 Tesla branding iron.

Not just Tesla, Mr Musk's penchant for creating unconventional products also extended to The Boring Company, his tunnel-digging public transit firm, that sold $500 flamethrowers in 2018 that swiftly sold out.