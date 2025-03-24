Elon Musk's Balancing Act Goes Viral, Internet Praises Him For Being Himself

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's attempt to balance a fork and two spoons on his fingertip and acing it has gone viral. The video of Musk's balancing act is reportedly from US President Donald Trump's exclusive Mar-a-Lago candlelight dinner, where guests paid $1 million per seat. In one of the videos, Trump sits a little further away while Musk concentrates on balancing the cutlery.

A user shared the video on Musk's X (formerly Twitter), calling it "peak genius and dinner entertainment". Musk replied with a comment describing the video: "A fork and two spoons balanced on the tip of my finger."

The user quickly commented, "Wow, I heard you started auditing the number of Forks and Spoons at that dinner."

An X user explained the trick that "almost no one can do". They called it a "gravity" defying act and said, "The uniqueness of this trick is that Elon Musk moves his hand left and right, where in the other tricks, the spoon and fork are placed on the table stationary, either held by a tooth pick or an empty glass cup. Elon has defeated gravity!"

"Proof that Elon is an alien," remarked an X user.

In November last year, Musk humorously responded to an X user, when they shared that his X profile had been verified since 3,000 BC, saying "I'm a time-travelling vampire alien!" Joking about his looks, he added, "Even though I'm 5000 years old, I think I look much younger."

This also led to a small conversation between two users. "One of the things I love about him is that he's always himself. He doesn't "pretend," like most people do...," said an X user.

The user who called Musk an alien replied: "I agree! it's one of the things I admire about him."

While some users described the balancing act as fun and praised Musk, others couldn't help but share varied remarks for a laugh.

"This showcases his curious, scientific mind through a playful act of physics and dexterity," wrote an X user.

Another user added: "Anywhere Elon goes, he looks for a way to enjoy the moment!"

"Good practice of equilibrium here."

In the viral video, a man, said to be from the secret service stands at the back, looking at the act with a straight face. A user remarked, "The Secret Service guy is probably thinking, "I didn't sign up for this shit." And honestly... he didn't."

Another X user suggested that Musk is "bored" of the present company and did this to entertain himself.

"I totally understand this. I'm not quite proud of it because I do it too. That dude is bored as hell but has to be there. So he just went into his own little mind space and entertained himself because the present company is boring."