Elon Musk Shares "Real-Time" Dance Video Of Tesla's Optimus Robot

Optimus, Tesla's humanoid robot, can dance like a human, a new video shared by CEO Elon Musk shows.

The viral clip, posted on X, features the robot moving with impressive fluidity, flaunting some cool human-like dance moves.

Musk shared the video without a caption, later adding, "This is real, real-time."

This is real real-time — gorklon rust (@elonmusk) May 13, 2025

Many on the internet questioned if it was fake. A user asked, "Is this real or AI-created?"

The X chatbot, Grok, responded, confirming the video likely showed a real Tesla Optimus robot. "Tesla has demonstrated Optimus performing tasks like dancing at events, such as the October 2024 'We, Robot' event, and has provided progress updates on its walking capabilities in April 2025," Grok added.

The video shared by @elonmusk on May 13, 2025, likely shows a real Tesla Optimus robot dancing. Tesla has demonstrated Optimus performing tasks like dancing at events, such as the October 2024 "We, Robot" event, and shared progress updates, like improved walking in April 2025.… — Grok (@grok) May 13, 2025

Tesla first introduced the concept of a humanoid robot in 2021 during AI Day. At the time, there was no prototype, and the event featured a human dressed as a robot dancing. Fast forward to this day, Tesla's Optimus has evolved significantly and can perform real-world tasks.

The first true glimpse of Optimus came in 2022, when Tesla debuted semi-functional prototypes at AI Day, where the robot demonstrated basic walking and arm movements.

By 2023, Tesla's Optimus Gen 2 could perform more complex tasks, including sorting coloured blocks, holding yoga poses, and even dancing. Tesla also improved the robot's hands, giving them 11 degrees of movement, with plans for 22 degrees of movement in future models.

Elon Musk believes Tesla's Optimus robot is one of the company's most important creations. Unlike other robots that follow fixed instructions, Optimus can work independently by learning from real-world experiences and simulations, the company said.

This makes Optimus a game-changer for human-robot teamwork, especially in manufacturing. It has the potential to help in many industries, possibly reaching a $25 trillion market. It could also help push forward sustainability by taking over tough, labour-heavy jobs.

Elon Musk considers the Optimus bot as one of Tesla's most important products. pic.twitter.com/VjcHJneAM1 — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) May 13, 2025

Last month, Elon Musk revealed that the production of Tesla's Optimus humanoid robots had been impacted by China's export restrictions on rare earth magnets, as per Reuters. During an earnings conference call, Musk explained that China required assurances that the magnets, crucial for the robot's development, would not be used for military purposes. He clarified that Tesla's use of these magnets was solely for the creation of its humanoid robots.