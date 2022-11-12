Elon Musk Shares 'Real Pic' Showing Twitter San Francisco Headquarters

The image is from video arcade and bar area of Twitter headquarters.

Billionaire Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter last month for $44 billion, shared a "real" picture of the company's headquarters in San Francisco, United States, on Friday.

"Twitter HQ is great (this is a real pic)," Mr Musk said in the caption of the image that showed "#GameOver" written on what seemed to be a green fake plant wall. "This is from the video arcade & bar area," he wrote in the following tweet.

Take a look below:

This is from the video arcade & bar area — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 11, 2022

Mr Musk's tweets come after it was announced that the micro-blogging website suspended the $8 subscription program it launched earlier this week in order to combat a growing problem of users impersonating major brands. It also comes after Twitter reinstated the "Official" given to some accounts, days after removing it.

Ever since Elon Musk became the new boss of Twitter and allowed paying subscribers to get verified blue check marks, the company has been struggling with imposter accounts. From a verified yet fake account of American basketball player Lebron James to a fake Nintendo of America accounts with a blue tick, several users have been misusing the new feature to impersonate others.

This resulted in the company bringing back the 'official' tag, which it had discarded within hours of launch on Wednesday. "To combat impersonation, we've added an 'Official' label to some accounts," Twitter Support tweeted today.

Elon Musk, on the other hand, tweeted, "Going forward, accounts engaged in parody must include "parody" in their name, not just in bio". "To be more precise, accounts doing parody impersonations. Basically, tricking people is not ok," he clarified.