Elon Musk Shares Breathtaking Aerial View Of Tesla Headquarters. Pic Inside

Billionaire Elon Musk has shared a "beautiful" photograph of the Tesla headquarters in Texas, leaving many awestruck. The Tesla CEO posted the picture on X, a social media platform he owns. The image, clicked in the morning, is an aerial view of the company headquarters. Soon after, the photograph went viral and received more than 4.3 million views.

In the comments section, several users called it "magnificent," while others wondered if it was AI-generated.



"Gorgeous sunrise," one user wrote.

Another one added, "That looks beautiful!"

A third person wrote, "Even Planet Earth shows the futuristic Tesla HQ in all its glory"



Some questioned whether the image was even real. "Gorgeous, I thought it's generated by Grok-2 with the prompt "future hyperrealistic gigafactory on Mars," one user wrote.

Another one commented, "This isn't AI?"

In December 2021, Tesla officially moved its corporate headquarters from Silicon Valley to a large factory in Austin, Texas. The announcement was made by the company in a filing with US securities regulators.



The company has relocated from Palo Alto, California, to what it has called a “Gigafactory” on Harold Green Road near Austin, Texas. Before that, Musk, in October 2021, at the company's annual meeting, hinted at the imminent move.



In April this year, Reuters, citing an internal memo, reported that Tesla would lay off over 10% of its global workforce. This came as the company reportedly grappled with falling sales and an intensified price war for electric vehicles (EVs).



In a post on X, Elon Musk earlier said, "About every five years, we need to reorganize and streamline the company for the next phase of growth".



According to filings with the US regulators, the company's strength has jumped from around 1,00,000 in late 2021 to more than 140,000 in late 2023.