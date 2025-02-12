Advertisement

Elon Musk Says US Will Go 'Bankrupt' Without Cuts

Musk, who leads the efforts under the the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), spoke at the White House with Trump, who has in recent weeks unleashed a flurry of orders aimed at slashing federal spending.

Washington:

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, who has been tapped by President Donald Trump to lead federal cost-cutting efforts, said Tuesday that the United States would go "bankrupt" without cuts.

