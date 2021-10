"Just to be clear, though, we will be continuing to expand our activities in California," Elon Musk said

Tesla chief Elon Musk told investors on Thursday that the leading electric vehicle maker is moving its headquarters from Silicon Valley to Texas.

"I'm excited to announce that we're moving our headquarters to Austin, Texas," Musk said at an annual shareholders meeting.

"Just to be clear, though, we will be continuing to expand our activities in California."

