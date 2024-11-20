"Splashdown Confirmed": SpaceX Starship Rocket Soft Lands In Indian Ocean

Elon Musk's SpaceX successfully completed its sixth flight test of the Starship spacecraft on Wednesday. The uncrewed mission, launched from SpaceX's Starbase in Texas, saw the Starship spacecraft achieve a suborbital trajectory before reentering over the Indian Ocean, while the Super Heavy booster executed a planned ocean splashdown.

“Splashdown confirmed! Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on an exciting sixth flight test of Starship!” SpaceX announced on X (formerly known as Twitter).

US President-elect Donald Trump also observed the launch alongside SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, reported CNN.

The nearly 400-foot-tall Starship system, composed of the Starship spacecraft and its Super Heavy booster, launched during a 30-minute window starting at 3:30 am IST. The goal was to test the system's limits, including a more aggressive reentry angle for Starship and the ignition of its Raptor engines in space.

While the Super Heavy booster was slated for a precision landing on the company's launch tower arms – nicknamed "Mechazilla" – SpaceX concluded that conditions were unfavourable and went for a safe splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico instead, the CNN report added.

This flight represents critical progress toward Starship's role in NASA's Artemis programme, which aims to return astronauts to the Moon by 2026. The spacecraft will serve as a lunar lander for the mission, with plans for future flights involving complex docking manoeuvres and fuel transfers in orbit.

“Congrats to SpaceX on Starship's sixth test flight. Exciting to see the Raptor engine restart in space—major progress towards orbital flight. Starship's success is Artemis' success. Together, we will return humanity to the Moon and set our sights on Mars,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson wrote on X.

This test flight incorporated new challenges, such as operating Starship with reduced protective shielding and pushing the flaps – some key components for atmospheric reentry – to their stress limits.

SpaceX engineer Kate Tice talked about the importance of testing under extreme conditions. “Turns out the vehicle had more capability than our calculations predicted, and that is why we test like we fly,” she was quoted as saying by CNN.

Looking ahead, SpaceX plans long-duration flight tests and propellant transfer demonstrations in 2025, which will be significant for the Artemis III mission. These tests involve complex logistics, such as refuelling Starship in orbit to sustain lunar missions.