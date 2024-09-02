Elon Musk's Big Reveal On How X Algorithm Works

Elon Musk elaborated on one of the algorithm's key signals sharing content.

If you've been wondering why you see only a certain kind of content on your X feed, its owner Elon Musk has the answer. The billionaire, in a post on Monday, shed light on the platform's inner workings.



The X algorithm operates on a simple yet effective principle: "If you interact with content, you want to see more of that content." This means your engagement such as likes, comments, and shares with posts directly influences the algorithm's decisions on what content to display.



Mr Musk elaborated on one of the algorithm's key signals – sharing content. "One of the strongest signals is if you forward X posts to friends, it assumes you like that content a lot because it takes effort to forward," he wrote. This means that when users share a post, the algorithm interprets that action as a strong endorsement of the content, pushing similar items into their feed frequently.



However, Mr Musk also acknowledged a significant flaw in this logic. He pointed out that the algorithm does not understand the intent behind a user's interaction, particularly when the motivation is negative. "Unfortunately, if the actual reason you forwarded the content to friends was because you were outraged by it, we are currently not smart enough to realise that," he admitted.

In a follow-up post, Mr Musk shared his support for “freedom of speech”. “I like content that supports freedom of speech,” he declared, adding, “Long live X. Long live freedom of speech.”

Going a step further, he wrote, “I'll cage fight the dictator in Brazil if I have to.” This remark was aimed at Brazil's Chief Justice Alexandre de Moraes, whom Mr Musk has previously labelled a “tyrant” and a “dictator.”



The feud between the two began in April when Elon Musk announced he would unsuspend accounts linked to the 2023 Brazilian Congress attack in Brasilia, despite a court order to keep them blocked.



In response, Alexandre de Moraes opened an investigation into the X owner, accusing him of spreading fake news, obstructing justice and inciting criminal activities. He also ordered Brazilian internet service providers to block access to X, threatened daily fines for users trying to bypass the ban by using VPNs, and even froze the finances of Mr Musk's company, Starlink, in Brazil.



Elon Musk fired back by accusing Mr Moraes of undermining democracy and has used X to criticise the judge's actions.