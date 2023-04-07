Elon Musk Reinstates Twitter's Blue Bird Logo, Removes Doge Meme

Notably, the original logo remained intact on Twitter's mobile app.

Twitter's Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk stunned the world when he changed the iconic blue bird logo, which has served as a home button on the web version, with the "doge" meme of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency. Today, he changed it again, reverting to the original blue bird logo.

Notably, the original logo remained intact on Twitter's mobile app. Noticing the same, many people flooded social media with comments on the update of Twitter's logo.

"It was for like 3 days, mine is back to shitty twitter logo, i preferred the doge one," said a user.

"Twitter has reverted back to their original blue bird logo and as a result, the Dogecoin (DOGE) price has come down," said another person.

A third user added, "Finally! Twitter logo's back, goddamn those smol pixels on top of doge were annoying the ever living crap outta me."

"@elonmusk who was short of funds , changed twitter logo to doge , we started running after the hype and pumped doge coin and elon filled his bag and then again brought old twitter logo," said a person.

Dogecoin soared by nearly 30 per cent, according to Bloomberg, after its picture suddenly appeared in the website interface. However, The 'Dog' meme as logo also sparked a range of comments on Twitter. "Elon Musk changed Twitter Logo to Doge. Is it fun Tuesday on Twitter?" one user asked. "Always some attention seeky nonsense happening on Twitter. Who cares if it's a bird or a doge," said another.

The billionaire had shared the screenshot of the March 26 conversation between him and an anonymous account where the latter was asking to change the bird logo to "doge." Sharing this post on Twitter, Musk wrote, "As promised."

It is to be noted that Vox had highlighted a "relevant" piece of news attributing Reuters reports that said Mr Musk is facing a $258 billion lawsuit alleging he ran a pyramid scheme to support dogecoin. The Twitter CEO's legal team had asked the court to dismiss the dogecoin suit a few days before the meme appeared on Twitter's site.