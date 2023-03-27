Elon Musk Reacts To Old Video Of Writer Arthur Clarke Predicting About AI, Calls It...

A 59-year-old clip of science fiction writer Arthur C Clarkehas surfaced on Twitter

Needless to say, Artificial intelligence (AI) is shaping the future of humanity across nearly every industry and changing the world around us. Now, a 59-year-old clip of acclaimed science fiction writer Arthur C Clarke predicting the future of AI has surfaced on Twitter, leaving internet users intrigued.

Notably, the fiction writer was featured on a BBC telecast on September 21, 1964. In the clip, he predicted that ''the most intelligent inhabitants of the future world won't be men or monkeys, they will be machines. ''They will start to think and eventually, they will completely outthink their makers. We are now at the beginning of inorganic or mechanical evolution which will be thousands of times swifter,'' he added.

The tweet has gone viral, with many agreeing with the late writer's prediction. The clip which has amassed more than 16 lakh views so far, also caught the attention of Twitter CEO Elon Musk who reacted to the tweet with a single-word reply. ''Prescient,'' he wrote while quote-sharing the viral clip.

Reacting to the clip, one user said, ''Such a visionary was Sir Clarke.I believe the addition to our organic brains by technology is not far in the future. Within a generation at the most.I'll likely miss that, but many of his future ideas have already come to pass. Space stations and satellites already to name just 2.''

Another commented, ''He predicted the internet, smartphones, telecommuting, remote surgery, information overload, genetic engineering, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and 3D printing. To be honest, some of his predictions for 2064 haven't happened yet, but they're right on schedule. This is truly a brilliant man.''

Last month, a report said that Mr Musk, who has often raised concerns about AI, is seeking to create an alternative to ChatGPT. Igor Babuschkin, who left Google's DeepMind AI unit, has been recruited by Mr Musk to lead the development of the rival chatbot.

Recently, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates also called the ''development of AI the most important technological advance in decades.''

In a seven-page note, titled "The Age of AI has Begun," Mr Gates wrote, ''The development of AI is as fundamental as the creation of the microprocessor, the personal computer, the Internet, and the mobile phone. It will change the way people work, learn, travel, get health care, and communicate with each other. Entire industries will reorient around it. Businesses will distinguish themselves by how well they use it.''