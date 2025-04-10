"You'll Die Alone": Elon Musk Quits Livestream After Viewers Brutally Troll Him

Elon Musk's latest attempt to show off his gaming skills during a livestream took a turn for the worse after he was relentlessly trolled by viewers, leading him to quit the session.

The SpaceX CEO was streaming live from his private jet as part of what he called an "airborne continuity test" for Starlink, his satellite internet system. Musk chose to play 'Path of Exile 2', a popular role-playing video game, but the demonstration derailed quickly after he was defeated by the game's first boss, the "Bloated Miller."

Musk, who often boasts about his gaming abilities and recently embraced the title of "first buddy" to US President Donald Trump, remained mostly silent for the next 90 minutes. During that time, the comments section turned into a frenzy of insults and attacks, including death threats and jabs at his appearance.

"You have no real friends and will die alone," one viewer wrote. Another added, "You ruined the country just like you ruined all your marriages."

Musk only broke his silence when a gamer called him "dumb and ugly" and mocked Tesla, saying the company was "falling apart."

At one point during the stream, Musk played 'So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth', a song by his ex-partner Grimes, with whom he shares three of his 14 children.

As the track faded, a viewer wrote, "Elon, it's me," claiming to be influencer Ashley St Clair, who earlier this year said she had given birth to Musk's 13th child. "I have no other means of contacting you so I bought PoE2 early access just for this. Please pay your child support. Thank you Elon."

Another user repeatedly typed, "I am your lost son, look at me, father Elon."

As the comments turned increasingly hostile - with multiple users spamming "die, die, die" - Musk's character was killed in the game. Moments later, the stream ended with Musk saying, "Oh, we lost connection."

The livestream was later deleted from Musk's X account but resurfaced on Reddit shortly after.

In January, Elon Musk faced intense backlash from the gaming community after a livestream of him playing the same game ('Path of Exile 2') exposed his lack of gaming skills. Musk had previously claimed to be an elite gamer with one of the highest-ranked characters but viewers noticed he made basic mistakes and didn't understand the game well. This led many to suspect he had someone else play for him.

Popular streamer Asmongold challenged Musk to prove his skills. In response, Musk unfollowed him on X and the platform later removed Asmongold's blue tick. Musk also posted their private messages, claiming Asmongold wasn't as independent as he seemed. But a Community Note on the post clarified that Asmongold doesn't have a boss.

'Path of Exile' is an online Action RPG set in the dark fantasy world of Wraeclast. An RPG (Role-Playing Game) is a type of video game where you play as a character in a story-driven world. You level up, make choices, collect items, and go on quests-just like acting out a role in a fantasy or adventure story.