Elon Musk Plans To Double DOGE Staff Amid Government Budget Cuts

Elon Musk has announced plans to double the workforce of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), saying the unit is now embedded in nearly every federal agency. DOGE has around 100 staff members, and Musk said he intends to increase it to around 200, as per NBC News.

"We're trying to act broadly across all departments, so it's not just one department at a time," Musk told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow, who worked in the first Donald Trump administration. When Kudlow asked whether DOGE was present in all federal departments, Musk said, "Pretty much, yeah."

Musk's cost-cutting initiatives have sparked a lot of opposition, not just from congressional Democrats and the courts but also from members of President Donald Trump's cabinet. Initially, DOGE focused on reductions within select government agencies, such as the US Agency for International Development, but its remit has since expanded, according to a report in NBC News.

This broader reach has led to multiple lawsuits from state attorneys general and other groups who say that Musk and DOGE are overstepping legal and constitutional boundaries.

Though Musk does not officially hold the title of DOGE administrator, he continues to play a central role in the department's operations. The White House maintains that Amy Gleason is the acting administrator of DOGE, yet Trump himself has publicly declared that Musk is in charge.

During the Fox Business interview, Musk reiterated his stance on Social Security, saying that fraud accounts for 10 per cent of expenditures. But this claim has been widely disputed, with a Social Security inspector general report last year estimating improper payments at under 1 per cent, stated AP in a report in February 2025.

Despite being in a time-limited role as a special government employee, usually capped at 130 days of service within 365-day period, Musk indicated that he has no immediate plans to step down.

Since taking on his government role, Musk's business ventures have faced increasing challenges. Tesla's stock has declined, with a sharp 15 per cent drop on march 10. There have been protests against Musk at Tesla facilities. Incidents such as fires affecting Cybertrucks in Seattle and Tesla charging stations near Boston have added to the challenges.

Kudlow asked how Musk was managing his various business interests amid his government commitments. Musk responded, "With great difficulty," before laughing and pausing momentarily.