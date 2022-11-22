'No Fun Being All Stuffy': Elon Musk Praises Israel On Kanye West Dig

Responding to Israel's tweets, Musk said, "More countries should tweet like this."

Elon Musk has praised Israel after its swipe at rapper Kanye West, who has returned to Twitter after the microblogging site lifted the ban on his account.

West, who had been banned from the platform over anti-Semitic remarks, posted "Shalom" - a salutation in Hebrew -- on his return to the platform. The tweet was seen as an indication that he would be more tolerant in his posts.

Shalom : ) — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

Sharing a screenshot of West's post, Israel tweeted, "We would very much like to be excluded from this narrative." What's more, the country's official handle added to the joke by tagging Taylor Swift, with whom Kanye West has had a decade-long feud.

We would very much like to be excluded from this narrative. pic.twitter.com/kkB5uVV7yf — Israel ישראל (@Israel) November 21, 2022

Responding to Israel's post, Musk tweeted, "Your tweets are good! More countries should tweet like this. No fun being all stuffy."

Your tweets are good! More countries should tweet like this. No fun being all stuffy. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

When a Twitter user invited Musk to Israel in the comments section, he replied, "I have! It was great."

Kanye West was locked out of Twitter last month following a post in which he said, "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE".

His account was restored following Elon Musk's takeover that also saw Twitter lifting the ban on several other personalities, including former US president Donald Trump.

West signed in again with a funny post: "Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked".

In a tweet that appeared to welcome the rapper back to the platform while also warning him against hateful remarks, Musk said, "Don't kill what ye hate. Save what ye love."

The past few days have seen dramatic developments both on the Twitter platform and its offices. Following Musk's takeover, a large section of the workforce was fired and the platform witnessed radical changes, including a paid verification plan that has now been suspended.