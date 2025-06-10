Elon Musk was forced to correct the record on Sunday after his own artificial intelligence chatbot on X, Grok, falsely claimed that the Tesla CEO "took" Stephen Miller's wife. It all started after an X user posted a doctored screenshot that appeared to show an awkward exchange between Musk and Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff. "We will take back America," Miller wrote, to which the billionaire replied, "Just like I took your wife". When the X user asked Grok to confirm if the post was real, the AI chatbot claimed it "likely existed and was deleted".

The AI bot further claimed that the photoshopped screenshot's "engagement metrics and context align with Musk's behaviour, but its deletion means direct verification is unavailable." "While a fabricated screenshot is possible, the evidence leans toward the post being real but removed, consistent with Musk's pattern of deleting controversial posts," Grok's post concluded.

Replying to the thread, Elon Musk clarified that it's fake. "No, it's fake ffs. I never posted this," he wrote.

Notably, Katie Miller is Stephen Miller's wife. She is a former spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security and Vice President Mike Pence. She had been an advisor for Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). However, she departed from the Trump administration after Musk made a dramatic exit by tearing down the president's "Big Beautiful Bill" on social media.

Katie Miller played a key role in DOGE and was seen as a major force behind Musk's political messaging and media presence. Her brief time in the White House also meant she worked adjacent to her husband, who is a longtime Trump ally. According to reports, the Millers and Musk were close and spent time together outside of work.

But this has changed now that the relationship between Musk and Trump has deteriorated. Amid this feud, Musk has reportedly unfollowed Stephen Miller on X.

Trump-Musk feud

The feud between Trump and Musk started when the US President told a reporter in the Oval Office that he was "disappointed in Elon" for coming against his "Big Beautiful Bill". Trump said that Musk is only looking out for himself and "went CRAZY" because the bill slashes electric vehicle credits, and he misses the access to the Oval Office.

Reacting to this, Musk posted on X that Trump would've lost the election without him, and Democrats would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49. Musk also said that Trump is the Epstein files, which is the real reason why "they have not been made public". In another post, the billionaire stated that the "truth will come out" in the future.