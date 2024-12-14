After D Gukesh's World Conquering Feat, Congratulations From Elon Musk

D Gukesh, the 18-year-old chess prodigy from India, made history as the youngest world chess champion, defeating China's Ding Liren 7.5-6.5 in a thrilling 14-game showdown. Mr Gukesh's achievement drew global achievement, including a congratulatory message from billionaire Elon Musk.

"I am just living my dream," Mr Gukesh said on Thursday. His victory dethroned Liren in a dramatic contest that went down to the wire in Singapore.

Congratulations! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2024

The young champion shared how his aspirations were sparked during the 2013 World Championship match between his idol, Viswanathan Anand, and Magnus Carlsen.

"In 2013 when I saw Magnus Carlsen and Vishy Sir in the World Championship match, I thought it will be super cool to be inside the Glass room one day, to actually be there and sit there and see the Indian flag next to me would probably be the best moment. When Magnus won, I thought I really want to be the one to bring back the title to India. I had said in 2017 that I wanted to be the youngest world champion in history," Mr Gukesh said as quoted by news agency PTI.

Mr Gukesh's victory triggered an outpouring of congratulatory messages including those from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin even announced a Rs 5 crore reward for the young grandmaster, calling his victory a "monumental achievement."

Chess legend Garry Kasparov also praised Mr Gukesh, saying, "He has summitted the highest peak of all: making his mother happy."

