Elon Musk Changes His Name On X To 'Kekius Maximus', Uses Pic Of 'Pepe The Frog'

Elon Musk, the tech billionaire who is one of the most talked personalities in the world currently, has created a buzz on the internet again by changing his X (formerly Twitter) profile's display name to 'Kekius Maximus'. He also swapped his profile picture to an image of the famous 'Pepe the Frog' meme.

The tech mogul's new display picture shows 'Pepe the Frog' wearing golden armour and holding a video game controller. The image has been trending online for years and has been used in all sorts of posts symbolising humour and sarcasm.

'Kekius Maximus' is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency token operating on multiple blockchain platforms, including Ethereum and Solana. It recently emerged as a prominent entity in the cryptocurrency market, attracting attention from both investors and enthusiasts. As of December 27, Kekius was selling at around $0.005667 - representing a surge of 497.56 per cent in 24 hours.

The link between Musk's profile name change and cryptocurrency is not yet clear. However, in a post on X, he wrote, "Kekius Maximus will soon reach level 80 in hardcore PoE."

Musk has often shown interest in cryptocurrency. Recently, US President-elect Donald Trump announced that the owner of X will lead the 'Department of Government Efficiency' (DOGE) under his administration. DOGE was first proposed by Musk and was championed by Trump as a way to cut down on government bureaucracy. The department goes by the acronym 'DOGE' - the name of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency often touted by Musk.

This is not the first time Musk changed his X profile's display name. On January 26, 2023, he said, "Changed my name to Mr. Tweet, now Twitter won't let me change it back".