Elon Musk Is No Long 'Chief Twit' At Twitter, He Is Now...

Elon Musk yesterday announced that Twitter will charge $8 per month to verify users' accounts.

Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter last week, has been advocating for a number of changes on the micro-blogging platform. Soon after becoming the owner - Musk fired several senior executives, announced payment to get verified profiles and a due process to restore banned Twitter accounts. Now, Musk seems to have put on another hat - complaint hotline operator.

Elon Musk today changed his Twitter bio to "Twitter complaint hotline operator". Ahead of closing the $44 billion Twitter acquisition deal, the South Africa billionaire had changed his bio to "Chief Twit".

Soon after changing his bio, Musk posted a cryptic tweet. "You get what you pay for," the world's richest person wrote.

you get what you pay for — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022

Twitter users, advertisers and its own employees have been watching closely for signs of what Musk will do in his first week as Twitter's owner. The Tesla chief executive today said that Twitter will create a content moderation council composed of representatives with "widely divergent views."

Musk also said he had talked to civil society leaders "about how Twitter will continue to combat hate & harassment and enforce its election integrity policies."

Yesterday, Musk announced that the site will charge $8 per month to verify users' accounts.