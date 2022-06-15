Elon Musk Celebrates As Republican Flips Democratic-Held US Congress Seat In South Texas: 'Massive Red Wave In 2022'

Elon Musk said it was the first time he had ever voted for the Republican Party. (AFP File Photo)

Tesla chief Elon Musk celebrated Republican Mayra Flores's victory in a special election in South Texas on Tuesday night, saying it was the first time he had ever voted for the party. The billionaire also predicted a massive red wave in mid-term elections, scheduled in November this year.

"I voted for Mayra Flores - first time I ever voted Republican. Massive red wave in 2022," Mr Musk said on Twitter.

The tweet was in response to the victory of Ms Flores, who flipped a US House seat in Texas' 34th Congressional District by beating Democrat Dan Sanchez. This is the first time that the district will send a Republican to Congress for the first time in its 10-year history, according to The New York Times.

Ms Flores will be the first Latina Republican from Texas in Congress, the report further said.

The special election was held to determine who will replace Filemon Vela, a Democrat who retired before the end of his term, till the end of this year. The permanent representative for the district will be chosen in the November mid-term elections.

The mid-term elections will be held on November 8 this year, two years after the presidential polls, and will shape the second half of Joe Biden's term as US President.

The mid-terms are crucial because all 435 seats of the US House of Representatives and 35 seats of the Senate or the Upper House of US Congress are up for election. There are various gubernatorial election and local polls too.

Currently, the Democrats control both the chambers of the US Congress, but with very slim majority. This has made it easier for President Biden to get things done.

But if Republicans gain control of one, or both the houses of US Congress, they can thwart the President's plans.

The Republicans need to win five seats in the House of Representatives, and just one in Senate to gain control of both the houses.

Republicans have directed enormous sums of money and energy to ensure Flores's win, and will continue to do so till November.