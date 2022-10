Electricity Supplies Recovering After Russia Attacks: Ukraine's Zelensky

He also accused Russia of targeting plants that were under repair.

Ukrainian electricity supplies are recovering after concerted Russian attacks on generating plants but emergency blackouts may still be needed, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.

In recent weeks Russia has focused drone and missile attacks on power facilities across the country, destroying more than 30% of generating capacity, and prompting widespread restrictions.

"Today there are already significantly fewer stabilization (measures) and emergency blackouts ... but restrictions are still possible in some cities and districts," Zelensky said in a video address.

He also accused Russia of targeting plants that were under repair and said some technicians had been killed.

