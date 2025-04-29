Egypt's $51 Million Pyramids Revamp Includes Electric Buses, E-Ticketing

Egypt's iconic Pyramids of Giza are set to undergo a $51 million revamp after years of complaints from tourists about poor conditions at the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Millions of people visit the African nation each year to see the ancient pyramids, but many have shared negative experiences.

Despite being the most popular tourist attraction, it lacks proper management. Tourists have also complained about animal cruelty and aggressive vendors forcing them to buy souvenirs or services.

What changes will tourists see?

The country has started a trial run for the changes at the Pyramids of Giza. Earlier, people used to make an entry near the Marriott Mena House Hotel, which used to be overcrowded. Now, they have opened a new entrance from the Fayoum Highway to reduce traffic and crowding.

Instead of private cars and tourist buses, the government is planning to run 45 electric buses in the Pyramids area. This will operate every five minutes. The move came after animal rights organisation PETA complained that horses and camels were often kicked, punched, starved, and forced to work until they died.

Several tombs will also be restored. In addition, visitor centres are being revamped to look more organised.

The government is also setting up an online ticket system so people can buy tickets online instead of standing in long queues.

Challenges

After the government replaced an old entry with a new one, horse and camel owners were told to move to a new parking area away from the main tourist spots. This has angered the animal ride owners, who say the new spots make it harder for them to find customers.

In return, the animal ride owners have started a protest by blocking vehicles.

Naguib Sawiris, founder of Orascom Investment Holding, said, "The well-being of the public and preservation of this treasure is far more important than catering to the interests of 2,000 individuals who have caused harm to the country for years," as per Karmactive.com.

He also said that vendors who don't follow rules will be banned from the area.