Egypt Foreign Minister's India Visit Called Off As US Strikes Iran

Egyptian foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty's two-day visit to India beginning Monday has been called off in view of the escalating tension in the Middle-East following the US's bombing of three major nuclear sites in Iran.

Badr was scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday.

The visit of the foreign minister of Egypt has been postponed, said an official.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)