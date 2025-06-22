Advertisement

Egypt Foreign Minister's India Visit Called Off As US Strikes Iran

Badr was scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday.

New Delhi:

Egyptian foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty's two-day visit to India beginning Monday has been called off in view of the escalating tension in the Middle-East following the US's bombing of three major nuclear sites in Iran.

The visit of the foreign minister of Egypt has been postponed, said an official.

