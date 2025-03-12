24-Year-Old 'Mukbang' Streamer Dies Due To Obesity-Related Complications

An obese Turkish TikToker who frequently posted videos of himself eating has died at the age of 24. Efecan Kultur, 24, rose to popularity on TikTok for his “mukbang” streams. He died from obesity-related complications.

Mr Kultur, who would binge eat enormous amounts of food, died on March 7 after three months in the hospital, Turkiye Today reported.

He was struggling with obesity for a while, and the issues caused by his weight gain led his health to deteriorate. The TikToker was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Mr Kultur had millions of views on TikTok and a massive fanbase but was compelled to cease broadcasting because of health issues such as breathing problems and bruises that kept him bedridden.

The 24-year-old became famous on social media for his "Mukbang videos," which feature people consuming a lot of food while being filmed. Mr Kultur gained more than 156,000 TikTok followers and 12,000 Instagram followers after he posted those videos.

Mr Kultur's last YouTube post came eight months ago, and his most recent ‘mukbang' clip on TikTok was posted on October 15, 2024. He revealed in the video that he was on a diet and was avoiding extra salt.

Post that, clips showed the 24-year-old in bed, receiving care from medical professionals.

In one video, Mr Kultur appeared to eat a big platter of canned grape leaves. His death was announced by Instagram personality Yasin Oyanik.

Despite having its roots in South Korea, the ‘Mukbang' movement has expanded throughout the world, including in Turkey.

Influencers are consuming copious amounts of food on camera, frequently in an attempt to attract attention or boost interaction through likes and views.

Dangers Of Over-Eating



Mukbang videos are a popular way for teens between the ages of 11 and 25 to get attention on social media, but overeating could lead to serious health complications, including gastrointestinal disorders, metabolic syndrome, obesity, and cardiovascular disease.

Binge eating can encourage viewers—especially young, vulnerable viewers—to adopt hazardous eating habits.

The Turkish government is currently drafting legislation to restrict social media use to teenagers under the age of 16.

According to Healthline, overeating may promote excess body fat as it leads to a calorie surplus, where the body stores extra calories as fat. Consistently consuming more calories than the body needs, particularly from fats and carbohydrates, increases the risk of obesity. While excess protein is less likely to contribute to fat gain due to its metabolism, indulging in high-calorie foods can lead to weight gain over time. To prevent this, focusing on lean proteins and non-starchy vegetables before consuming carb- and fat-rich foods can help maintain a healthier balance.