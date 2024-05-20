Iran President's Helicopter Found, Situation 'Not Good': Rescue Official

Iran's Red Crescent chief said today that President Ibrahim Raisi's helicopter has been found but the situation is 'not good'.

A helicopter, carrying President Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other officials, lost contact approximately 30 minutes after they took off for the Iranian city Tabriz after President Raisi and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated the Qiz Qalasi Dam on their shared border crashed.

This sparked immediate concerns and a massive search and rescue operation.

"The helicopter has been found. Now, we are moving toward the helicopter," said Red Crescent chief Pirhossein Koolivand, adding "the situation is not good", as quoted by news agency AFP.

The Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu shared footage showing the drone identifying a heat source believed to be the helicopter's wreckage and sharing its coordinates with Iranian authorities.

Details to follow.